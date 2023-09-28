Uber Driver Kicked In The Nuts By Rider Who Flipped Out As He Was Making More Room For Her

Videos by OutKick

A crazy scene unfolded outside of an airport earlier this year as an Uber driver was attempting to pickup a female rider. While making some extra room for her in the backseat he was kicked in the nuts.

The video of the incident has gone viral and has 11.9 million views. It was taken by someone who witnessed the incident and shows the driver attempting to make more room for the woman in his backseat. He places a blue bin in his truck before walking over to the backseat and closing the door.

Rider kicks Uber driver in the groin area (Image Credit: Fight Mate/X)

The rider, who was standing next to the truck with one of her luggage and apparently not happy with the situation, takes the blue bin out of the trunk and tosses it on the ground. The contents of the bin are sent flying all over the loading area.

After tossing the bin, the woman has few words for the Uber driver before opening the door to the backseat. She then takes a couple of bags out of the car and one of those bags contains two small dogs.

As she was retrieving her belongings the driver took out his phone. Unfortunately for him, the woman had a parting gift in the form of a kick to the groin/lower stomach area. The man gestures to the witnesses of the kick before doubling over in pain.

Uber Drivers Don't Deserve This… pic.twitter.com/FZ45jBoovm — Fight Mate (@FightMate) September 25, 2023

Hopefully Uber Gave This Driver A Little Extra Pay For Having To Deal With All Of That

Someone with knowledge of when and where this took place filled in some of the gaps in the comment section. According to the commenter, the video was taken at LAX around February of this year.

Shocker, I know. The small dogs in the bag was a strong clue as to where this all went down.

The driver apparently didn’t have enough space for all of her things, I’m sure the dog needed at least two seats of its own. He was attempting to make room when the video starts.

The rider claimed to have thrown his bin on the ground and kicked him in the nuts, because he attacked her dog. The commenter says Uber suspended her account and the driver contact the police over the incident.

Being an Uber driver isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. If you arrived to find a rider waiting for you with a dog or multiple dogs in a bag, it might be in your best interest to abort the mission. Especially if your backseat isn’t completely empty.

The rider isn’t going to be happy, they’re going to be offended, and they might kick you in the nuts.