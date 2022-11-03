U2’s Bono Got Hammered Off Wine And Woke Up In The White House Lincoln Bedroom

U2 singer Bono got so sloshed with former President Barak Obama that the singer ended up passed out in the White House’s Lincoln Bedroom.

The Irish frontman recalled the wild story during an appearance on BBC Radio 2.

Bono and his wife Ali Hewson were invited by President Obama to the White House. At one point, the President made some “strong cocktails,” for the couple. The only problem is Bono says he is allergic to salicylates, which is found in things like red wine. Apparently the allergy causes Bono’s “head to swell up like a balloon,” or makes him “fall asleep somewhere.”

Bono did the right thing and didn’t turn down a drink when offered it by the President of the Untied States.

However, the drinks eventually led to Bono’s allergy kicking in. He soon excused himself from the table.

U2 singer Bono visited the White House where he drank wine with President Obama. (Getty Images)



‘HE’S JUST GONE FOR A SLEEP’

After about 10 minutes go by, Obama asked Ali where the singer went. She passed it off as no big deal, telling the President that “he’s just gone for a sleep.”

“He just has to go for these sleeps, he’ll be back in 10 minutes. I’ve been with him for 30 years, don’t you worry a thing about him, Mr. President. I’ll go find him,” Ali told the President.

The two began looking for Bono. And they found him … asleep in the historic Lincoln bedroom.

Bono says the President “woke me up and laughed. President laughed his head off,” and still rips him about it to this day. Although Bono says Obama doesn’t believe the allergy excuse and thinks that Bono just got too drunk and passed out.

U2 singer Bono told BBC Radio 2 that he drank so much he fell asleep in the Lincoln Bedroom of the White House. (Getty Images)

BONO WAS FOUND PASSED OUT IN THE LINCOLN BEDROOM

This is just an incredible story that brings a lot of questions.

First off, I’m not sure if I believe Bono’s “allergic to red wine” excuse. Bono went on to say that he’s fallen asleep in other places like a sound studio for the band Sonic Youth, as well as even on the street.

But I feel like we’d hear more stories about one of the most famous singers in the world just randomly passing out in places or on stage throughout the band’s 40-plus-year career. So, I may agree with Obama on that.

Also, what the hell kind of security do we have in the White House that just allows THE SINGER OF U2 to just randomly be walking around and end up passed out in the Lincoln Bedroom of all places?!