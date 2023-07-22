U.S. Women’s National Team Beats Vietnam In Dominant Fashion To Open World Cup

Videos by OutKick

The U.S. Women’s National Team easily handled Vietnam 3-0 to win their 2023 Women’s World Cup opener.

Sophia Smith opened the scoring early for the USWNT, slotting in a goal in the 15th minute.

Veteran Alex Morgan had an opportunity to add on with a penalty kick, but had her attempt stopped, relatively easily, by the keeper.

Incredibly, that miss meant that just two of the six penalty attempts in the World Cup have been successfully converted.

Smith though, made up for the mistake, adding her second goal in first half stoppage time.

Smith was unquestionably the star of the match for the U.S. women’s team, despite being one of the youngest players on the pitch.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 22: Sophia Smith #11 of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images )

Missed Opportunities For US In World Cup Debut

Lindsay Horan added the third goal from a Smith assist in the 77th minute, cementing a dominant, yet mostly unimpressive win.

Megan Rapinoe came on as a substitute, after reaffirming her commitment to rejecting biology.

Rapinoe didn’t factor in much as the USWNT closed out the match, threatening, but never getting another breakthrough.

While Vietnam never really threatened to pull the upset, the U.S. women likely wanted to add more for the all-important goal differential.

It’s hard to complain too much about a 3-0 win, but there were periods of sloppy play and missed opportunities that are cause to temper enthusiasm.

If you’re even interested in watching in the first place after the team’s political messages.

The USWNT continue their World Cup against The Netherlands on July 26th followed by Portugal on September 1st.