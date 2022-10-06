U.S. Tourist Smashes Vatican Artifacts After Being Denied Intro To Pope Francis

This is one way to guarantee that you won’t be meeting the Pope.

An American tourist was so upset that he wasn’t given a Papal introduction, he began freaking out and smashing historic artifacts.

The man, who hasn’t been named but is in his fifties, was detained by museum security. He was eventually arrested by Vatican police.

Apparently the man thought he could just walk on up to the Vatican and say, “What’s up?” to Pope Francis.

When he was informed he couldn’t, he went on a rampage. First, he hurled himself into one of the ancient busts in the museum’s Chiarimonti Hall. Then he knocked another bust down as he evaded security. This according to the Italian newspaper Il Messagero.

Twitter / @OptimoPrincipi

LATEST ACT OF TOURISTS DESTROYING ARTIFACTS

A spokesman for the Vatican Museum told CNN that the busts are nailed down, but with enough force they will come off.

The two works of art are about 2,000 years old and were taken to the inhouse workshop to be restored.

Tourist was arrested after smashing Vatican artifacts after being denied a meeting with Pope Francis (Photo by -/VATICAN MEDIA/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s the latest destructive act that tourists have done to European artifacts.

In June, a pair of American tourists hurled scooters down Rome’s Spanish Steps, causing over $20,000 in damages.

Also, in July, a Canadian tourist was cited after carving her name into the Coliseum.