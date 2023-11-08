U.S. Army Vet Saves Pregnant Woman From Carjacking In Starbucks Parking Lot

Videos by OutKick

Somebody get this guy a drink… and not just a caramel macchiato!

A U.S. Army veteran is being praised for stepping up and saving a pregnant woman who was being carjacked in a Starbucks parking lot.

Shane Spicer was waiting in the Starbucks drive-thru line with his wife and child when suddenly he heard a bunch of police sirens. Seconds later, a man that Spicer says “didn’t look like a coffee drinker” was sprinting across the coffee parking lot before he tried carjacking a pregnant woman who began screaming.

Without hesitation Spicer jumped out of his car and rushed to help the woman who was thrown out of the car. Using his Army training, Spicer was able to wrestle the carjacker – who shockingly was a career criminal with multiple offenses and yet was still allowed on the street – and throw him to the ground before cops arrived.

Army Vet Shane Spicer stopped a carjacker from hurting a pregnant woman in a Starbucks drive thru. (Fox 35 / Orlando PD)

‘YOU’RE NOT GOING ANYWHERE NOW!’

Spicer told Fox 35 Orlando that his training came into play as he screamed “I’m going to get you… you crossed the line!” and apprehended the carjacker.

“[It was] just kind of an instinctive – kind of a reactionary thing,” Spicer continued. His comments echo another person I wrote about today in Javier Baez who said his training kicked in when a stranger went bizzerk and pulled a knife on him this past weekend – also in a parking lot.

Whoa Javier Baez in Miami got attacked by some random with a knife but shows why wrestling is important to know pic.twitter.com/zxVcE2T3AW — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 3, 2023

In a world where many people are afraid to stand up for what’s right and protect others, its refreshing to know there are still good people out there like Shane Spicer. It wasn’t too long ago when another former military member had to intervene on a New York City subway against a threatening individual and is currently awaiting trial for second-degree manslaughter. The fact is, many people are worried about stepping up because they themselves might become either victims or end up in legal trouble – just look at retail stores that don’t allow workers to stop robberies.

Fortunately, everything worked out for Spicer and the pregnant woman as cops arrested the criminal and charged him on multiple counts. Hopefully this time he doesn’t get released for a long time.