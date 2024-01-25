Tyrus Talks About ‘Less Is More’ Approach To His New OutKick Show, ‘Maintaining With Tyrus’

Videos by OutKick

Fox News personality Tyrus joined Dan Dakich to discuss his new show — Maintaining with Tyrus — which will premiere right here on OutKick on February 1.

The former wrestler showed off a slick-looking clip from the new show in which he chats with Piers Morgan, and he talked about the “less is more” approach he is taking with the show.

You can check out Tyrus’ entire appearance on Don’t @Me with Dan Dakich in the clip below:

“Even the background, we’re in, like, an empty building,” he said. “There’s nothing fancy; no makeup. There isn’t even an intro. Just as soon as you get wired you’re in the chair and let’s go.

“Less is more, I believe, and this show is, basically, a lot less, but hopefully we bring up more. I’m excited about it.”

Tyrus Explains How A Bare Bones Set Keeps The Focus On The Conversation

Dakich joked that he thought he was about to get whacked Sopranos-style when he saw the barebones set for the show. Tyrus agreed. However, he said that the more minimalist approach to the set allows for the focus to stay on the conversation.

Remember: less is more.

“But I like that better than the cushy, comfortable, over-lighted, backdrops with all the technology and stuff for what is basically a conversation,” Tyrus said of the set. “If your conversation is good enough and if your interview is good enough people won’t really need the extra accouterment and stuff.”

And the conversation will absolutely be good enough. Tyrus’ first batch of guests includes Morgan, Wolf of Wall Street inspiration Jordan Belfort, and Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe.

“It’s a show of men talking — although we will have women on from time to time — but it is basically just I’m trying to create a place where men can have a conversation without being asked ridiculously stupid stuff that has nothing them.

“There’ll be no gotcha questions.”

Catch Maintaining with Tyrus starting February 1 right here on OutKick.