Former NFL Player Dead At The Age Of 50

Former NFL player Tyrone Davis has died at the age of 50.

The former Packers and Jets tight end passed away October 2, according to a release from Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia.

His death hadn’t generated much attention until TMZ noticed it Wednesday. A cause of death isn’t known at this time.

Davis was a fourth round pick in the 1995 NFL draft, and spent two seasons with the Jets before spending the majority of his career in Green Bay. He finished his NFL career with 795 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Prior to playing in the NFL, Davis was a star receiver for the Virginia Cavaliers. Tyrone Davis finished his career with the Cavaliers with an outstanding 28 touchdown catches and a total of 2,153 receiving yards from 1991 through 1994.

Now, at the age of 50, Davis has passed away. He leaves behind multiple family members, including four children, according to the obituary from Jeffress Funeral Home.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.