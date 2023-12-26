Tyrod Taylor Steps In For Tommy DeVito, Italian Stallion’s Run Likely Over

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the New York Giants like a can of tomato sauce, and Tommy DeVito may be yesterday’s news after Tyrod Taylor stepped in to outplay the New Jersey sensation.

What seemed like a tight game at times ended in more heartbreak for the Giants. The Eagles beat the G-Men, 33-25. Philly also bumped their win streak against the G-Men to 11 consecutive W’s. Not much of a rivalry there …

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 25: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles hugs head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants after the 33-25 win at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Tommy Cutlets Gets Chopped; Tyrod Taylor Steps In As Giants QB1

DeVito — a Giants backup known for his Scorsese-esque Italian aura — started the game but sat after the halftime break. New York faced a 20-3 deficit.

At the break, DeVito logged 9 of 16 passing for 55 yards. Giants coach Brian Daboll inserted Tyrod Taylor to kickstart a second-half comeback effort. He found success, mustering 22 points in the second half. One score came from the defense, coming on a pick-six by Giants safety Adoree’ Jackson.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 25: Tyrod Taylor #2 of the New York Giants looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Tommy DeVito being pressured by Haason Reddick. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Taylor blasted a 69-yard touchdown to Darius Slayton to put the Giants at a one-score deficit with less than 5:40 in the contest.

Taylor’s advantage with speed in the pocket helped open up the Eagles’ defense Several underthrows marred Taylor’s performance. Horrid clock management on the Giants’ final drive also exposed the Giants’ clear disadvantage compared to Nick Sirianni and the Eagles offense. The overwhelming sentiment still favored the veteran backup over New Jersey’s No. 1 son in DeVito.

For weeks, DeVito’s feel-good story as the ‘third-stringer that could’ rallied the Giants for a late-season push. DeVito’s role as a game manager hardly sparked excitement for an improved offense. He stepped in for Tyrod Taylor after the second-stringer suffered an injury, and even kept the job when Taylor returned.

In Week 16, the clock struck midnight and DeVito’s pumpkin turned to bupkis.

New York’s postseason chances rest with the fishes (5-10 record). The Giants can insert any calzone with a helmet to play QB, the season’s already donezo.

As for Philly, the second-half blunders sparked further concern around a regressing offense without former Eagles OC Shane Steichen. In the end, Philly snapped a three-game losing streak, improving to 11-4.