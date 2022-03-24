Tyreek Hill’s Decision Between Jets and Dolphins Wasn’t As Close As Advertised

What we heard about the Tyreek Hill departure from the Kansas City Chiefs is that multiple teams were involved and ultimately it came down to a decision between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Except on Thursday, Hill made it clear it was never much if any decision at all.

Tyreek Hill on how close he was to picking the Jets?



"How close was I? Who? The Jets? Oh, no, man. I don't even want to get into all of that. I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what …" — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) March 24, 2022

Agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Hill and nearly 100 other NFL players, said the Jets actually worked out a trade with Chiefs for Hill first. And then the Dolphins entered the picture, leading Hill to pick them.

It was the best-case scenario for the Chiefs and Hill’s camp that there were multiple teams bidding on him at the end.

But Hill made it seem obvious it was never really close.

“I’m basically from here, dog,” Hill said of South Florida. “I’m here all the time. This is home for me, for us.

“This where I train at in the offseason, believe it or not … I had to come back, come home. I got a family here, I got relatives here, so I’m always here, man. So why not Miami?”

Hill just conducted a very entertaining introductory press conference with the Dolphins in which he offered his thoughts on coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and new teammate Jaylen Waddle, another speedster who might soon be involved in a race against Hill.

“We going to chop it up, maybe get a few workouts in, maybe even a race,” Hill said. “Because wherever I go, the Cheetah (Hill’s nickname) has to prove he’s the fastest on the team no matter what. I mean that.”

Hill goes from Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City to Tagovailoa in Miami, but he doesn’t seem worried about the change.

“Tua is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL so just his ball placement, you know, getting us the ball in space, perfect placement, you know, and us just utilizing our speed, utilizing our best asset, and that’s just being bangers,” Hill said.

Hill is the NFL’s highest-paid receiver now on a per annual basis as his four-year, $120 million extension has him averaging $30 million per season. Pressure to perform?

“I don’t blink, dog,” he said. “I make the pressure.”

