Tyreek Hill Won’t Wear Sleeves, Believes Balls Won’t Freeze Off In Frigid NFL Playoff Game

Videos by OutKick

In the classic football film ‘Little Giants,’ a vacuum-selling Rick Moranis fields a group of unathletic nerds to form a youth football team in order to defeat his older, former Super Bowl winning brother’s team. During the week up to the big game, Moranis is able to bring in the likes of John Madden, Emmitt Smith and Bruce Smith to help train the team and give them some well-needed advice.

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Steve Emtman’s contribution is to teach the Little Giants about intimidation. In doing so, he informs them that ‘football is 40% physical, and 80% mental’ which puzzles the kids at first but ultimately pays off when they win the game.

TYREEK HILL CHANNELING HIS ‘LITTLE GIANTS’

Let’s fast fast forward to tonight Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has announced he will not wear any sleeves despite dangerously freezing temperatures when they play the AFC Wild Card Game against the Chiefs.

His reasoning? Football is a mental game you need to psyche yourself and the opponents. That Rick Moranis, what a genius!

Tyreek Hill says he will "NOT BE WEARING SLEEVES" on Saturday for the AFC Wild Card game against the Chiefs. Temps are expected to be near 0 degrees at kickoff. "If you believe it's going to be cold, you are going to freeze your balls off." 😂😂😂#FinsUp #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/3n9WYkXiV6 — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) January 11, 2024

COLDEST GAME EVER FOR DOLPHINS AND CHIEFS

With a kickoff temperature around zero and a wind chill at anywhere from -19 to -30 degrees (Fahrenheit because America) tonight’s Dolphins-Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium is expected to be the coldest one either the Dolphins or Chiefs have ever played in the history of their franchises.

“If you believe it’s going to be cold then you are going to freeze your balls off but if you go into tThis game you’re going to go into that nd you’re going to be just fine… I’m going to go out their with no sleeves and tell the rest of the guys, ‘Hey look – it’s a MINDSET, if those guys see you wearing sleeves obviously they’re going to think you’re soft,” Tyreek told reporters.

Being an avid viewer growing up of the Little Giants, I 100% agree with Hill’s assessment on the mental matchup. Chess vs. checkers, I’m all for it. This is what champions are made of – stand up and do the damn thing.

But as far as Kansas City’s arctic temperatures not being cold enough to ‘freeze your balls off,’ I was going to Google that but I’m on a company computer and don’t need IT (or HR) reaching out to me. Sorry folks – I gotta keep this job but feel free to Google that on your own but God knows what kind of photos may come up!

SMART OR STUPID MOVE BY TYREEK HILL?

With the Dolphins getting +4.5 points, Tyreek Hill knows that this game is going to be a battle and that every single thing ‘both physical and mental’ must go Miami’s way to win. Meanwhile, Hill’s former friend Travis Kelce knows that he has to win the game so Chiefs fans don’t destroy him for being distracted by Taylor Swift.

We’ll see if Tyreek’s sleeveless policy is going to work or if he’s just going to end up with a Dolphins loss and the flu when he wakes up tomorrow. Speaking of that, what happens if the team wins but Hill gets sick because he didn’t have any sleeves on!

Oh man.

What do you think? Does Tyreek Hill’s Little Giants method of madness make sense and will the Dolphins be able to defeat the Chiefs?