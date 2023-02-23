Tyreek Hill Likes Tweet About USC QB Caleb Williams Wanting To Be Drafted By Dolphins

Videos by OutKick

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, recently told People magazine that he wants to be drafted by the Miami Dolphins. One person who appears to be on board with that is Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Williams will be eligible for next year’s NFL Draft and is likely going to be a Top 5 pick, if not the #1 overall pick, depending on how he plays next season.

But just because he is eligible doesn’t mean he’ll declare. Williams told People that it’s going to be a decision he makes in the moment.

“I can’t say right now [what I’ll do],” Williams said. “The expectation from everybody would be that I would leave and go pro, but that would be a very, very in the moment kind of decision after speaking to family members and mentors that I believe in and trust their word.”

Caleb Williams poses with the Heisman Trophy after winning the award. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But should he elect to enter the NFL Draft, he has a destination in mind.

“I like to be around younger coaches,” Williams said. “I’d probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my number one spot.”

The blog “Dolphin Nation” wrote up an article about Williams’ comments and tweeted it out. Tyreek Hill “liked” that tweet.

Screenshot showing Tyreek Hill “liking” tweet about USC QB Caleb Williams wanting to be drafted By Dolphins. (Screenshot/Twitter)

Tyreek Hill creates stir by liking tweet about Caleb Williams to Dolphins

Hill’s Twitter bio appropriately reads “Twitter’s biggest instigator of 2023.” He certainly instigated some chatter with his liking of the Caleb Williams tweet.

There are a few layers to this. First, Miami has a quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa. And, last offseason, Hill called Tagovailoa “the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.”

It’s hard to believe Tagovailoa is excited to hear that his best wide receiver is liking tweets about a potential replacement.

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins are introduced prior to a game. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Second, how in the world do the Dolphins expect to get Caleb Williams? Miami made the playoffs this season and nearly defeated Buffalo despite playing their third-string quarterback.

With a healthy Tua — or even a healthy Teddy Bridgewater — Miami should not be picking anywhere near the Top 5 of next year’s draft.

That makes acquiring Williams quite a tall task. Unless, of course, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tries to convince the head coach to tank. That seems unlikely.

Hill knows the league and likely knows all of this. But he did it anyway.

Why? Who knows. Tyreek Hill likes to stir the pot.

And stir he did.