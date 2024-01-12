Tyreek Hill-Travis Kelce Drama Is Brewing

Videos by OutKick

Pour one out for Travis Kelce fellas, he’s a goner.

Actually, don’t even waste your beer on him because all his guys friends knew and warned him this would happen and he still didn’t listen.

Speaking with reporters ahead of Saturday’s Dolphins vs Chiefs AFC Wild Card matchup, Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill said that Kelce has ghosted him and doesn’t even respond back to his text messages anymore because he’s too busy hanging out with Taylor Swift.

You hate to see it fellas. Another one bites the dust.

Tyreek Hill says he hasn’t texted Mahomes since KC “beat our ass.”



Also says Travis Kelce hasn’t texted him back. “He’s probably still on his Taylor Swift thing…those guys are too famous for me now.” pic.twitter.com/xDMXHDOLLO — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) January 11, 2024

TRAVIS KELCE HAS RUINED GUY CODE

“I texted Travis but he didn’t text me back,” the NFL’s leading wide receive Hill said. “He’s probably still on his Taylor Swift thing… those guys are too famous for me now.”

RIP Travis, it was good knowing you while we did.

We all know EXACTLY what Tyreek is referring to here. We’ve all had that buddy of ours that met a new girl and swiftly became a new person before becoming unrecognizable in the end. At first it starts with the delayed text responses, then he starts ditching out on dart night and drinks with the guys for the games before ultimately he just disappears and becomes someone that you’ll only see once a year at a wedding or a funeral.

TRAVIS KELCE IS WILL FERRELL IN OLD SCHOOL

You just know that Taylor Swift is absolutely pulling Travis from his friend group and changing him into the person that she wants him to be.

You don’t think she has anything to do with him not texting Tyreek back? Yeah right! She is totally pulling the whole, “Hey honey, you probably shouldn’t hang out with your wild and degenerate friends anymore,” like like many of our previous relationships tried to do with us!

Travis Kelce went all Will Ferrell in Old School on us. One he met and dated his future wife in the film, Ferrell hung up his ‘Frank the Tank’ personality to become the much more proper and lame Frank Richard.

Instead of decimating the beer funnel, Travis Kelce now spends his Saturday’s going to Home Depot to “buy some wallpaper, maybe get some flooring, stuff like that. Maybe I’ll go to Bed, Bath & Beyond – I don’t know, I don’t know if we’ll have enough time!”

BUT THERE STILL MAY BE HOPE

After years of being whipped, manipulated and controlled by his wife, Ferrell’s Old School character meets up with his old buddies for a night despite his wife’s objections.

“Just as long as you promise to take it easy… You’ve come a long way since ‘Frank the Tank’ and we don’t want to see him coming back,” Frank’s wife warns him.

And we all knows what happens next.

Ferrell becomes Frank the Tank immediately once “the beer touches his lips because it’s so good,” and soon enough he’s streaking through the streets by himself and getting in fist fights with Snoop Dogg.

That’s the only thing we can hope for with Kelce. We need him to snap out of his fantasy love story and just go absolutely Charlie Sheen in his prime partying days era on us.

Otherwise, he’s just going to become so uptight and lame that nobody’s going to care about him anymore, no matter how hard his agents are trying to fix his brand.

He’ll be like the Diabetes commercial guy but pushing Pfizer shots instead always wondering ‘what could have been.’

Honestly this is the only thing we can root for Kelce to do. I need my guy to snap out of this fantasy love story that he’s in and just go absolutely wild.

