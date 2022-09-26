Tyreek Hill didn’t see much action in Sunday’s win over Buffalo, and the Miami Dolphins receiver appears ready to take it out on Bengals DB Eli Apple.

Following Miami’s thrilling 21-19 win over their AFC East rivals, Hill – who only had two catches – took aim at Cincinnati’s defensive back in the most Tyreek Hill way possible.

Once Tyreek Hill was informed the Dolphins are playing the Bengals Thursday, he immediately started talking trash to Eli Apple #Bengals #Dolphins



"I owe you, boy" pic.twitter.com/FYkTa7c9k8 — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) September 26, 2022

From the sunglasses, to the beanie, to the towel draped across his back, this was PRIME Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins (3-0) are the AFC’s last unbeaten team, and head to Cincinnati Thursday night to open week 4 of the NFL season. The defending AFC champs finally won a game Sunday, pummeling the Jets for their first ‘dub of 2022.

Last year, Apple – who had a pick in Sunday’s win – and the Bengals knocked off Hill’s Kansas City Chiefs twice in the span of the month, including the AFC title game.

Apple didn’t hold back after that last game, either, offering Hill and teammate Mecole Hardman Super Bowl tickets on Twitter.

He also doubled down and called Hill a “baby.”

That credit card bill has apparently come due, Eli!

“The Cheetah is HERE,” Hill said. “I owe you, boy. I owe you.”

Tyreek Hill may be with the Dolphins now, but he hasn’t forgotten about Eli Apple. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Eli Apple roasted by Tyreek Hill after Super Bowl collapse

For those who don’t remember, Eli Apple is pretty much despised by receivers around the NFL – especially in New Orleans and New York.

Apple RIPPED both cities in a tweet before the Super Bowl, calling The Big Easy the “dirtiest, smelliest” city ever, and then saying in another tweet he didn’t know which fanbase he hated more: New York or New Orleans.

New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever 😂 it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

Of course, Apple then promptly gave up the game-winning touchdown to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl a few weeks later, and got torched.

@EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day 🥺 but in the mean time just go get better at your craft ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/y6ZJN5zkgS — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022

😂😂😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2022

Apple Pack Gone Hit Hard In LA.. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/vxkZDrgogs — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) February 14, 2022

Despite a quiet game Sunday, Hill has already put up monster numbers in his first season with the Dolphins.

He’s currently third in the NFL in both yards (317) and yards per game (105.7), just behind fellow Miami WR Jaylen Waddle in both categories.