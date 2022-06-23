Tyreek Hill Says He Received Death Threats For Mahomes Talk

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill said last month that his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was a more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes. He’s now saying the comment led to death threats that he discussed on his podcast “It Needed To Be Said.”

“On every social media account I own, I got death threats on,” Hill said.

Tyreek Hill says multiple fans threatened to take his life following comments he made about Patrick Mahomes earlier this month. https://t.co/5jhcBe2XQL — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2022

Hill was dealt by the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason to the Dolphins where he then said Mahomes had “the strongest arm, but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day.”

Tyreek Hill should already understand how social media works. If you don’t agree with someone’s opinion, they treat you however they see fit to control your next comment. It’s the same in the comment section when an NFL player isn’t performing for a random person’s Fantasy Football team.

“I just feel like a lot of people overreacted for no reason. They really didn’t see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion.”

This is a nothing burger

A celebrity going public with death threats is most often a ploy to deflect criticism. And the craziest part is we aren’t suggesting Hill said anything wrong last month regarding Tua. Is Tua more accurate than Mahomes? Not a shot. But the statement could potentially provide the Dolphins quarterback with some much-needed confidence. The newly signed no. 1 option, that caught passes from arguably the most talented quarterback ever, thinks I stack up with the best he’s played with? Even hearing some positivity regarding accuracy might help. That said, why wouldn’t he speak highly of Tua?

But as far death threat go, no one cares. We receive death threats for writing articles literally anyone disagrees with. Are we going to address that? Other than having a laugh about it the way Clay Travis does on a weekly basis in front of his Twitter following, they’re pointless discussions when taken seriously.

Twitter geeks sending death threats to professional athletes is more than likely a disgruntled teenager that hates the fact that Tyreek Hill chose money over the Chiefs. Hill should do everyone a favor and just own up to his comments, rather than deflecting negative attention onto faceless bozos.