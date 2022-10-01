‘Find You’: Tyreek Hill Makes Bizarre Comments About A Bengals Coach

Tyreek Hill is not happy with a member of the Bengals coaching staff.

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Bengals 27-15 Thursday night, and Hill finished the game with 160 yards on 10 receptions.

However, he’s not worried about the stats. An unnamed Bengals coach allegedly said something to him, and Hill wants a face-to-face conversation.

“Whatever coach that is, I’m going to find you and have a… conversation. I felt disrespected as a man,” Hill explained to the media.

It’s not clear what the coach allegedly said or who it even was.

Given the fact Miami is dealing with Tua’s health currently after a scary injury, the last thing the Dolphins need is one of the best players on the team making what seem to be subtle threats.

This is a distraction, and it’s a distraction the team 100% doesn’t need or want right now. The Miami Dolphins 100% don’t need to be dealing with this nonsense.

Furthermore, Tyreek Hill is an adult man. If someone said something, just tell the media what it was. If it was so bad that you’re “going to find” the person, people should know what was said.

Otherwise, keep it with yourself and out of the public eye.

Hopefully, Hill can take a breath, chill out and let people get back to focusing on the only thing that matters, which is Tua’s health. The team doesn’t need to be dealing with this garbage.