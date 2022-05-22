Tyreek Hill Makes Insane One-Handed Grab At Camp

At his own football camp, Tyreek Hill decided to show what the Dolphins are getting this upcoming season. The 28-year-old speed demon burned down the sideline and went up high in traffic for a one-handed grab. Looks like he was playing corner on this play, if we aren’t mistaken.

Tyreek Hill is a freak. Can he play center field for the Yankees? pic.twitter.com/yqdFW0frgZ — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) May 22, 2022

The best news here, especially for Dolphins fans, is that Hill showed he can go get bad throws like this one we got on video. This deep ball was thrown towards the sidelines when it appears Tyreek was looking for the ball to arrive to the receivers inside shoulder. It just didn’t matter.

Tua Tagovailoa was seen last month under throwing Hill on a video that went viral. Based on the evidence, Hill seems ready for the challenge in the upcoming season. And this isn’t the first time Tyreek Hill went Super Saiyan at a camp. He’s making a habit of this.

#Chiefs Tyreek Hill jumping over a young player at his football camp today in Overland Park @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/VE7RTzSlOE — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) June 13, 2021

Football seems fun when you’re the fastest player in the NFL and having just inked a four-year, $120 million contract with $72.2M guaranteed. Despite all this, we might need to see Tyreek Hill fly on camera to warrant the Fantasy Football pick he’s accustomed to. Tua is a major question mark.