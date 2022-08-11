Tyreek Hill Makes Defender Look Silly, Jokes About Pay Grade

The summer of Tyreek Hill continued Thursday during a joint practice between the Dolphins and Buccaneeers.

First, Miami’s prized offseason signing absolutely mossed Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean during 1-on-1s early in practice.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill in 1-on-1s vs. Bucs CB Jamel Dean pic.twitter.com/5uZD9Mr6Mr — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 11, 2022

After he was done flexing his muscle on the field, Hill then stated the obvious when asked if he and QB Tua Tagovailoa would play in Saturday’s preseason game.

The funny back-and-forth with the media was caught on camera.

“That’s above my pay grade,” Hill responded, before a slight pause. “Well, probably not.”

Knowing he probably just said a little too much, Hill then smiled and looked off-camera to who we assume is someone on Miami’s PR team.

“I messed that up, didn’t I,” he said with a laugh before quickly getting back on topic. “But, uh, yeah … if he doesn’t play he doesn’t play. That’s the coach’s decision.”

Tyreek Hill says he wants to play in preseason believing he needs the reps but as far as coach Mike McDaniel’s decision on him & Tua Tagovailoa playing he said “that’s above my pay grade… probably not but 😂😂.” Hill contract averages $30M/year. His pay grade is pretty high. pic.twitter.com/VVLYoYzlG7 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 11, 2022

It’s only training camp, but all reports out of Miami—and by OutKick’s Armando Salguero—have the arrow pointed way up for the Dolphins this season.

Hill and Tagovailoa seem to have excellent chemistry through the first few weeks of practice, with several long passes between the two going viral on social media.

The Dolphins signed Hill to a mega four-year, $120 million contract extension in March making him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL. Along with Tua, second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle and new coach Mike McDaniel, Miami’s offense is expected to make a huge jump this season.

Speaking of McDaniel …

While we don’t know exactly what the details of his contract are, it is probably safe to say that Hill makes more than him. So, the Cheetah was technically right, although some things are better left unsaid.

Regardless, as long as Hill keeps making defenders look silly like he did Thursday, I’m sure McDaniel won’t mind.