Tyreek Hill Is Busy Beefing With Colin Cowherd, Calls Him A ‘Thug’

Tyreek Hill is not a fan of sports media commentator Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd, on his “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” show, went off on the Miami Dolphins again recently, responding to angry Dolphins fans who don’t think he’s given the team the respect they deserve.

“It’s not my job to give you respect,” he said. “It’s my job to be honest. You have a singular playoff win in 23 years.” Cowherd continued by pointing out the difference in performance by the Dolphins this year against winning vs. losing teams. While Miami’s 10-1 against losing teams, they’re just 1-3 against teams with a winning record.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill clearly caught wind of it, posting on X in response, “What sport has this thug played again,” with an upside down smiling emoji.

What sport has this thug played again 🙃 https://t.co/NnFRdit3FW — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 27, 2023

But who’s right?

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins is tackled by Stephon Gilmore #21 of the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill Criticism Not Entirely Justified

Professional athletes frequently resort to discussing the prior on field experience of commentators when responding to criticism. But you don’t have to have played in the NFL to look at the difference in stats based on the level of competition and make some conclusions based on that.

Cowherd, like most in sports media, will say things that are worthy of critiquing.

That said, it’s not clear why Hill thought that pointing out obvious facts about Miami’s track record makes him a “thug.”

Fans, and obviously players too, are obviously going to be upset when they feel like they aren’t getting the respect they deserve. But part of the respect equation requires earning it. And the Dolphins, while excellent for much of the season, need to prove that they can beat the best competition, especially in the postseason, before they’re treated as the team to beat.

Maybe they will, and Cowherd will be forced to eat his words. Or maybe Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins fans will have to deal with even more “disrespect.”