Tyreek Hill Hilariously Trolls Bill Belichick’s … Type … At Wide Receiver

Tyreek Hill is the fastest wide receiver in the NFL, but he still gets a hard — and hypothetical — ‘no’ from Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Hill, who is about to break every Miami Dolphins receiving mark on record, gave us some A+ social media content Wednesday afternoon that takes us inside the mind of Belichick during a scouting combine.

Well, not really. But, frankly, it’s more than likely exactly what happens. Take a look:

Tyreek Hill knows Bill Belichick likes deceptively fast wide receivers

Look, let’s just address the elephant in the room. Bill Belichick is a big fan of a certain … type … of wide receiver. Over the years, society seems to have settled on the term, “deceptively fast,” so we’ll go with that.

Hard to argue with that, either.

Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola were all very good wide receivers for the New England Patriots during the Belichick-Brady era, no doubt about that.

Were they as fast or as gifted as Randy Moss? Nope. But Bill likes what he likes, and he’s made it work.

I mean, come on. This cat SCREAMS New England Patriot.

Kyle Hampton is better than Tyreek Hill.

“That’s Kyle Hampton, right? He’s a Patriot.”

Sorry, Cheetah. You don’t fit the mold. Better luck next time.

PS: Wouldn’t be surprised if Kyle was also a STUD lacrosse player back in the day, too.