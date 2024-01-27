Tyreek Hill Fires ‘Bonehead’ Lawyer Who Filed For Divorce Without Dolphins WR Knowing

Videos by OutKick

Did he or didn’t he?

That’s what what some people are wondering as Tyreek Hill publicly denied ever filing for divorce despite Florida court documents saying that he in fact did earlier this week. And despite Hill now actually firing the ‘bonehead’ lawyer that did so in his name, I still have no idea who or what to believe.

As with all things Tyreek Hill-related, here’s the latest drama from the man who fathered three different kids with three different women in just a matter of months (none by the way are with his current wife).

The real question is did Tyreek really never intend for any divorce paperwork to be sent, or is he doing as terrible of a job covering up this mishap as a cornerback does to him during a game?

boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way https://t.co/5bhrYgILC1 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 23, 2024

TYREEK FIRES HIS LAWYER

Speaking with TMZ on Thursday, Hill said that he ended up firing lawyer Gary Celetti for wrongfully filing for divorce on Monday from Hill’s current and definitely not ex-wife Keeta Vacarro, who he married this past November.

“Now a lot of people been in my business lately, me and Kee’s business. And I just gotta say that it sucks, a lot of our stuff is public record, but behind closed doors a lot of people got fired too for just doing things without our yes [approval],” the NFL’s leading touchdown wide receiver began.

“It sucks that me and my wife gotta go through that. Like yeah, public records says it and right now we’re in a spot of fixing it. I fired the f–king bonehead [Celetti] that did that mistake. Now it sucks,” he continued.

Oh, there is this minor detail. As of Friday, the divorce paperwork is still legally filed in Florida. You’d think that if it was fraudulent that it would be pulled, no? Whoops, sorry back to Tyreek talk.

Hill went on to tell TMZ that he had to go and inform Keeta that they were in fact not getting divorced and then ended up taking her on a tropical vacation. Which once again, is not the same as you the reader buying your significant other a nice dinner or gift when they caught you doing something wrong so stop thinking that because you’re going to make Tyreek mad!

This was Tyreek Hill on IG earlier today pic.twitter.com/p3PJU2XPiW — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 23, 2024

TYREEK HILL IS DEFINITELY NOT DIVORCED, ACCORDING TO HIM

Hill’s comments come after he ripped a journalist earlier this week who uncovered the divorce court paperwork. When Tyreek tried telling her that she was wrong, she produced the court documents leading many people to just chuckle and go, “Sure Tyreek, whatever you say.”

Of course, firing Celetti is a major step in trying to right the wrong if Tyreek indeed never intended to get divorced in the first place. One has to imagine how Celetti was able to screw things up so bad because I highly doubt he just woke up one day and was like I’m going to screw with Tyreek Hill of all people so he can call me an “bonehead” to the entire world.

So there you have it from the man whose name was ‘wrongfully’ on the filed divorce paperwork.

But the question is – do you believe him or is Tyreek just backtracking because he got caught a bit early?