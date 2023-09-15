Tyreek Hill Encourages Dolphins Fans To Boo Patriots, Call Mac Jones ‘Sorry’

Videos by OutKick

One thing about Tyreek Hill: He’s not shy. And now, the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver is asking Miami Dolphins fans to bring that same energy.

After practice Thursday, Hill praised Dolphins fans for their strong showing in Los Angeles during Miami’s thrilling Week 1 win over the Chargers.

“I noticed that. There were a lot of ‘phin fans on our side of the stadium. ‘Phin fans, we need that — I’m looking at every camera,” Hill told reporters. “We need that each and every week, every home game. I’m telling you, that juice each and every play.”

The next stop for the Dolphins is Foxboro — for a Sunday night showdown against the division-rival New England Patriots. And Cheetah has specific instructions for visiting fans.

“If you guys come out, be loud and just boo the other team,” Hill said. “Call Mac Jones ‘sorry,’ please. That would be great.”

Maybe some bulletin board material for Jones and the Pats. But just in case, Hill clarified Friday morning. Or he just piled on.

“I love Mac Jones btw he’s top 5 for worst griddy in the league,” Hill posted on X.

I love Mac Jones btw he’s top 5 for worst griddy in the league 😭😭 https://t.co/alkqNn7J28 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 15, 2023

For fact checking purposes, let’s take a look at the Mac Jones griddy.

OK, Tyreek might have a point.

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins Gearing Up For Another Road Game

Still, something tells me there’s nothing Jones wants more than to bust out the griddy with a hat tip to Tyreek Hill on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Jones is 1-3 against Miami in his career with a collective five touchdowns, two interceptions and a 95.5 passer rating. The Pats are coming off a Week 1 loss at home to the Philadelphia Eagles — during which Jones threw for 316 yards, three touchdowns and one pick.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, are still flying high from Sunday’s 36-34 shootout with the Chargers.

Hill was unstoppable in that contest, connecting with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 11 times for 215 yards and two TDs. Tua — the AFC Offensive Player of the Week — finished the game with a staggering 466 passing yards and three touchdowns.

But it’s a new week and an important one in the AFC East.

We’ll find out if it’s Tyreek or Mac who leave the stadium feeling “sorry.”