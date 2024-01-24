Sun Sentinel Reports That Tyreek Hill Is Getting Divorced, Dolphins Star Refutes It Despite Court Documents

Videos by OutKick

The South Florida Sun Sentinel is reporting that Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is seeking a divorce from his wife of around two months, and they’ve got the court documents to back it up.

Or, at least, they thought they did, because the man himself is saying that none of it is true…

Back in November during the Dolphins’ bye week, Hill married his fiancee, Keeta Vaccaro, in Texas. This came after the two got engaged in 2021.

Unfortunately — at least according to court documents — the Hill-Vaccaaro marriage didn’t last and on Monday, Hill’s attorney filed a divorce petition which claims the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

It appears that such a document does exist. How do we know? Because the Sun Sentinel put it right in the body of its article.

The petition lists “TYREEK DSHAUN HILL” and “LA KEETA JO ANN VACARO.” You’ve got to think the odds of there being another pair of people with those names who happen to have been married on the same date and in Texas seems pretty low.

However, the Dolphins star himself says that he and his wife are still happily married.

Tyreek Hill Calls Out Divorce Report

Hill hopped on X and before he unloaded on the report of his marriage’s demise, he did what amounts to a wind-up before taking the reporting to task.

So, here’s the wind-up…

I get on Twitter and see bs 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 23, 2024

…and the pitch…

boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way https://t.co/5bhrYgILC1 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 23, 2024

“Boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way,” he wrote.

Hill also posted a photo of him and his wife on his Instagram story.

This was Tyreek Hill on IG earlier today pic.twitter.com/p3PJU2XPiW — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 23, 2024

It’s entirely possible that something happened between the petition being filed and Hill speaking out against the reports.

After Hill’s hitting back at their reporting, the Sun Sentinel reached out to his lawyer who did not offer any further comments on the matter.

So is all well in the world of Tyreek Hill’s marriage?

Who the hell knows?!

