Tyreek Hill Dishes Dirt On What Went Wrong In Kansas City

After arguably the biggest move in the NFL off-season that landed Tyreek Hill with the Dolphins paired with a $120 million extension, the star receiver recently spoke on his own podcast to explain what happened in Kansas City.

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” Hill said. “And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation, but can I see the pill some time, please? Just give me the ball, please.”

We get it. Many times receivers calling for the ball look self-centered and as if they couldn’t care less about the team. That said, it’s not like the Chiefs weren’t having success doing things their own way — they lost 27-24 in overtime to a Joe Burrow and the Bengals. But we have to break down everything he said because it reveals plenty.

“I tried my best. I talked to the big man, Andy Reid. I talked to the quarterback. I’m like, ‘Look, can we make something happen? Can we make something happen? Can the guaranteed money make sense to me? Can it make sense to my family, please?”

His response seems to be more about respect. To the average fan, we look at this from a perspective that a player will sign with the highest paying team, and that’s usually how this works. If our bosses were unwilling to match an offer from another company, chances are we’re feeling some type of way. That’s why hardly any of us are close with our former bosses because in the end we usually feel undervalued.

Tyreek Hill is just far too emotionally invested into the business side of football, though. The Chiefs didn’t pay you what the Dolphins could because they’re an up-and-coming team in desperation to surround Tua with weapons and make that project worth it — The Chiefs, in comparison, struggled to protect Mahomes in 2022 and had completely different priorities heading into the off-season.

Hill would go on about respect.

“I don’t care about notoriety, though. I don’t care about none of that,” Hill said. “The only thing I care about is respect within the building. Notoriety outside the building, I don’t care about none of that, man. Because none of that ain’t gonna win us games on Sunday. I want the head coach to know that on Sundays, that defenses fear Tyreek Hill. That’s what I want the head coach to know. And the head coach do know that, though. He know that without the Cheetah on the field, he know that, ‘Hey, Pat (Mahomes) you’re gonna have a long day today.”

So he’s exactly like Terrell Owens, just more explosive? Took us awhile to get there, but Tyreek Hill eventually revealed his true goal: He wants to be the center of attention. He doesn’t care about notoriety yet he wants the opposing coaches to fear him. Can’t have both, Tyreek.