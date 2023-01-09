Tyler Lockett Doubles As Realtor, Tried To Sell Russell Wilson’s House

When the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Tyler Lockett wasted no time trying to help his long-time quarterback out the door. Literally — his own front door.

Soon after the trade in March 2022, Wilson and his wife Ciara put their house up for sale. Lockett, who had recently earned his real estate license, was eager to make the couple his first clients.

“I asked him,” Lockett said. “But he already had somebody.”

Bummer. With a listing price of $28 million, the mansion would have earned him a hefty commission.

According to Zillow, the home is a modest 11,104 square feet and sits waterfront on Lake Washington.

Ciara and Russell Wilson have listed their Bellevue, WA home for $28,000,000. It has 6 bd, 6 ba and is over 11k square feet. pic.twitter.com/gwPQFW6c4P — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) April 13, 2022

Feel free to check out the entire listing if you want to feel poor.

The home features a full gym, a yoga studio, a gorgeous office, a home theater and killer views of the lake. The real selling point, though, is the treehouse. Just look at this thing.

(Photo Credit: Zillow)

Lockett Earned His Real Estate License In The Offseason

Lockett signed a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension with the Seahawks — including $37 million in guaranteed money — in 2021. But all that money hasn’t stopped him from thinking about life after football.

In fact, he’s already making sales. Shortly after earning his license in March, Lockett listed a home for $3.2 million in Sammamish, 20 miles east of Seattle. The home ultimately sold for the asking price and was pending after only seven days. He described the sales process as “really cool.”

Wilson’s mega mansion, however, hasn’t moved so quickly. The home has now been on the market for 271 days, and the price has dropped from $28 million to a measly $26 million.

Maybe he’ll give Lockett a try, after all.