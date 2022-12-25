Tyler Huntley Could Make The Pro Bowl… No, Seriously

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley has a legitimate chance of making the Pro Bowl this year.

Before he even started his third game of the season — deputizing for the injured Lamar Jackson — Huntley was named the AFC’s fourth alternate quarterback.

That’s just one slot behind Jackson. He also received more votes than a bunch of notable quarterbacks including Ryan Tannehill and Derek Carr. Huntley also received more votes than Patriots QB Mac Jones who was named to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season just last year.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it would only take one of the AFC’s three quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow — for there to be a chance that Huntley will travel to Vegas. That could mean that the Ravens would have two Pro Bowl quarterbacks in attendance which Schefter said is “believed” to be the first time in league history that has happened.

Tyler Huntley has only started three games so far this season, but that could be enough to send him to the Pro Bowl. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Whether or not it’s a first, it would still be something pretty unusual. Granted Huntley hasn’t had the largest sample size, but his stats wouldn’t be what you’d expect from a Pro Bowl QB. In 5 appearances this season, Huntley has completed 61 of 91 attempts, good for a 67% completion rate.

So far, Huntley has thrown for 528 yards and one touchdown but has also thrown a pair of interceptions. Huntley has also used his feet to pick up another 113 yards.

For that reason, a lot of people were shocked to hear where he wound up in the voting.

The 24-year-old led the Ravens to a 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Baltimore is currently second in the AFC North and has already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

