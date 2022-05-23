Tyler Herro Out For Miami’s Game Three, Butler Likely To Play

The Miami Heat will be without the league’s Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro, for Monday’s Eastern Conference Finals game against the Celtics. Herro is nursing an injured groin sustained Saturday during the Heat’s Game Three win over Boston.

Though Herro sat out the last eight-plus minutes of Game Three with the injury, Miami was hopeful they’d have him back for tonight’s tilt from Boston.

Miami currently leads the Celtics two games-to-one in the best-of-seven series. Fortunately for the Heat, they are expected to have star guard Jimmy Butler back on the court. Butler sat out the entire second half of Game Three after injuring his knee.

#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 4 vs the Celtics. Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 23, 2022

Herro earned Sixth Man of the Year honors after averaging a career-best 20.7 points per game off the bench. Through the first two rounds of the playoffs and another three games in the Eastern Conference Finals, Herro’s witnessed his numbers dip to 13.5 points per night, while shooting just over 41% from the floor.

Butler leads the Heat in post season scoring, averaging just over 28 points per game.

Game Four tips off from Boston at 8:30 pm EST. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists the visiting Heat as seven-point underdogs.

