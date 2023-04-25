Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner Enters Transfer Portal, Doesn’t Close The Door On Staying In South Bend

Videos by OutKick

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner might be heading for the exit.

The rising junior quarterback announced Tuesday afternoon that he’s officially entered the transfer portal and will consider all options in front of him.

One of those options is to stay in South Bend and continue playing for the Fighting Irish.

Tyler Buchner enters the transfer portal. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I have decided to enter the transfer portal in order to explore my options, and decide what is best for my future. After discussions with Coach [Marcus] Freeman, remaining at Notre Dame is thankfully an option I’m continuing to consider. I am truly grateful to everyone for their support through this process,” the young QB announced Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler Buchner might leave Notre Dame after Sam Hartman’s arrival.

The biggest reason Buchner is pondering an exit from Notre Dame is because Sam Hartman is now in town and QB1 for the Fighting Irish.

Hartman was a dominant QB at Wake Forest and his addition to Marcus Freeman’s team was one of the biggest transfers of the offseason.

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner enters the transfer portal. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It also means Tyler Buchner’s playing time will be incredibly limited this upcoming season as long as Hartman stays healthy.

Buchner entered last season as Notre Dame’s unquestioned starting QB after having a minor role in 2021. He split reps with Jack Coan, and showed flashes during his true freshman season.

Buchner faced high expectations going into 2022.

Hopes were high coming into 2022, but he played in just a total of two regular season games after suffering a shoulder injury. The athletic QB did return for the bowl game against South Carolina, and finished the season with 651 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 123 yards and four touchdowns. The sample size in 2022 was simply too small to really get an understanding of what Buchner could be.

Tyler Buchner tests the transfer portal. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, there’s a real chance Notre Dame fans will never find out. With Sam Hartman cemented in as the starter and Buchner already missing most of 2022, he could opt to go elsewhere to play immediately.

If Buchner does transfer, teams will be blowing up his phone. While he’s a rising junior, he can get last year’s season to not count against his eligibility. That means he has up to three years of college football left. He’s athletic and has a serviceable arm. Tyler Buchner could really flourish in an offense that lets him make plays with his legs.

Will Tyler Buchner transfer? (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Of course, he might also end up going nowhere. He’s just starting the process of testing the waters to see what could be out there. Maybe a little more time on the bench and a starting role in 2024 will ultimately be how everything plays out.