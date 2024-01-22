Tyler Bass’ ‘Wide Right’ Kick Breaks Bills Fans, Patrick Mahomes Dodges Snowballs After KC Beats Buffalo

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills can’t shake the curse of Scott Norwood’s ‘wide-right’ Super Bowl miss against the Giants. On Sunday night, millions tuning in to the Chiefs-Bills game thought “wide right” as Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass lined up for a game-tying 44-yard field goal attempt.

Norwood’s infamously missed a game-winning kick in Super Bowl XXV in 1991. And history, mysteriously, repeats itself, even in football.

Bass missed the kick, wide right. And the Chiefs kicked the Bills out of the postseason, winning 27-24.

Only the Chiefs scored in the fourth quarter but the momentum flipped numerous times, often in Buffalo’s favor.

Though one errant pass interference against Buffalo’s defense was a jaw-dropper.

It all culminated in Bass’ field goal attempt, which is surely his final kick in a Bills uniform.

Just when Josh Allen and the Bills thought they’d edge Patrick Mahomes in the postseason, they flew too close to the sun and suffered an emotional let-down.

Bills fans cried at Highmark Stadium’s final game of the season. Wanting to take their final shots on Mahomes, Bills fans tried pelting the two-time champ, whose playoff record against Allen improved to 3-0. The Chiefs QB had a better night than Allen through the air. Mahomes completed 17 of 23 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco had an impressive showing with 15 carries for 97 yards.

Josh Allen led the overall better performance, totaling 258 yards (26-of-39) and three touchdowns.

Mahomes and the Chiefs advanced to their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game, gearing up to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

