It takes one less word to describe a football game than the number of wins that separate the dominant Eagles and the fragile Giants.
Two-word game: Week 4 edition.
Bengals 27, Dolphins 15
Protocol failure.
Vikings 28, Saints 25
London’s double-doink.
Falcons 23, Browns 20
Mehh, whatever.
Cowboys 25, Commanders 10
Adrenaline Rush
Seahawks 48, Lions 45
Defense: optional.
Titans 24, Colts 17
#FireFrank, Reich?
Giants 20, Bears 12
Saquon’s back.
Eagles 29, Jags 21
Record-setting Lawrence.
Jets 24, Steelers 20
Sucking Steelers.
Bills 23, Ravens 20
Lamar choked.
Chargers 34, Texans 24
Almost Chargered…
Cardinals 26, Panthers 16
Mediocre QBs.
Packers 27, Patriots 24, OT
Zippy Zappe.
Raiders 32, Broncos 23
Hacky Hackett.
Chiefs 41, Bucs 31
GOAT gutted.