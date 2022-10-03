Two Word Game

It takes one less word to describe a football game than the number of wins that separate the dominant Eagles and the fragile Giants.

Two-word game: Week 4 edition.

Bengals 27, Dolphins 15

Protocol failure.

Vikings 28, Saints 25

London’s double-doink.

Falcons 23, Browns 20

Mehh, whatever.

Cowboys 25, Commanders 10

Adrenaline Rush

Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Defense: optional.

Titans 24, Colts 17

#FireFrank, Reich?

Giants 20, Bears 12

Saquon’s back.

Eagles 29, Jags 21

Record-setting Lawrence.

Jets 24, Steelers 20

Sucking Steelers.

Bills 23, Ravens 20

Lamar choked.

Chargers 34, Texans 24

Almost Chargered…

Cardinals 26, Panthers 16

Mediocre QBs.

Packers 27, Patriots 24, OT

Zippy Zappe.

Raiders 32, Broncos 23

Hacky Hackett.

Chiefs 41, Bucs 31

GOAT gutted.

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

