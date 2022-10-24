Two-Word Game: NFL Week 7

Two words for each Week 7 NFL matchup:
Cardinals 42, Saints 34
Another pick-6.
Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Tiger Kings.
Cowboys 24, Lions 6
Vintage Lions.
Titans 19, Colts 10
Southern belles.
Commanders 23, Packers 21
Bags Pack-ed?
Panthers 21, Bucs 3
Brady’s washed.
Giants 23, Jags 17
6-1, period.
Ravens 23, Browns 20
“Push off”
Jets 16, Broncos 9
Another Hackett-job.
Raiders 38, Texans 20
Defending Jacob-s.
Seahawks 37, Chargers 23
Geno cooking…
Chiefs 44, 49ers 23
Cheetah, who?
Dolphins 16, Steelers 10
Dropped interceptions.