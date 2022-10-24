Two-Word Game: NFL Week 7

updated

Two words for each Week 7 NFL matchup:

Cardinals 42, Saints 34

Another pick-6.

Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Tiger Kings.

Cowboys 24, Lions 6

Vintage Lions.

Titans 19, Colts 10

Southern belles.

Commanders 23, Packers 21

Bags Pack-ed?

Panthers 21, Bucs 3

Brady’s washed.

Giants 23, Jags 17

6-1, period.

Ravens 23, Browns 20

“Push off”

Jets 16, Broncos 9

Another Hackett-job.

Raiders 38, Texans 20

Defending Jacob-s.

Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

Geno cooking…

Chiefs 44, 49ers 23

Cheetah, who?

Dolphins 16, Steelers 10

Dropped interceptions.

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

