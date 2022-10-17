Two-Word Game: NFL Week 6

Describing a football game requires one more word than the number of QBs who can make this leap:
Commanders 12, Bears 7
That’s football?
Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Mario-ta’s galaxy.
Patriots 38, Browns 15
Zappe’s zip.
Jets 27, Packers 10
Uhh, what?
Colts 34, Jags 27
Buncha frauds.
Vikings 24, Dolphins 16
Day-tine Cousins.
Bengals 30, Saints 26
Roaring back.
Giants 24, Ravens 20
Lamar choked.
Steelers 20, Bucs 18
Tampa baked.
Rams 24, Panthers 10
Showtime Skowronek.
Seahawks 19, Cardinals
Russ who?
Bills 24, Chiefs 20
Allen:
Mahomes:
Eagles 26, Cowboys 17
Cooper Rush-ed.