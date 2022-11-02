Two Plays in Wednesday MACtion

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green, 7:00 ET

I love MACtion, I mentioned that yesterday in my article. I took a small loss on the game overall because I went with the side instead of the total as the official play. These teams don’t really like to play defense and the games are usually high scoring and exciting. Tonight, we get a matchup of at least one team that has the potential to light up the scoreboard.

Western Michigan isn’t having a very good season and probably will continue on a downward trend for at least this week. They did have a good game last week against a Miami Ohio team that struggled to get anything going offensively until the fourth quarter. What does Western Michigan do well? Not much their offense isn’t going to really scare anyone despite having a pretty reliable backfield. They are decent at stopping the opponent’s running game, but again, nothing that is insurmountable. My concern for Western Michigan is that if the game gets out of control, I think that they don’t have the firepower to try and keep up. They’ve had a few games where they put up some good numbers, but most of the time they are scoring less than three times a game.

Bowling Green is sitting at .500 and should have a good opportunity to get above that in this matchup. Their defense is really struggling, but a lot of that has come against teams that are significantly better. The most alarming loss, to me, was to Buffalo at home. They allowed 38 points and put up just 7 in that game. I think the Bulls are good, but I would think Bowling Green should’ve put up a bit better of a fight. I do think that quarterback Matt McDonald could do damage against the Western Michigan defense. One thing I like about him is that he doesn’t make a ton of mistakes.

The clear side in this one to me is Bowling Green. The game is moving between 4.5 and 5 – it was actually at 4.5 when I started writing this article. I’ll officially take it at -5 as I think Bowling Green is a better team and should be able to score without much struggle. I also am going to put a play on the over 48. Bowling Green’s defense is not good, but their offense should be good enough to get points up and give us the over.

