Two Plays in Twins Day Game

White Sox vs. Twins, 2:10 ET

I promise I’m not going to write about the Chicago White Sox every day. Let’s face it, we are only a week into the season and they suck, but an opportunity is an opportunity. I took them yesterday and they lost the game. It wasn’t an ugly loss, it was stupid though. You can’t muster two runs against the Pirates? Nope, they lost 1-0 and got a great performance from Michael Kopech.

What the hell is wrong with the White Sox? They are 4-6 overall which really isn’t a terrible record, but it is a tough start for them considering their opponents. Losing two of three to the Pirates is unacceptable if you think you have a chance to be a playoff team. Not even a shot at the Pirates, but you need to beat bad competition, now they face their division rivals. This is a team the Sox really struggled against last season. The good news for them is they bring out the absolute baller Dylan Cease. On the season, Cease has already made two starts for the White Sox and both have been beautiful. He picked up right where he left off last season as a Cy Young finalist. The only thing is, it might not matter how good he pitches, if the Sox can’t hit, they will lose once again. There is no question they have the better pitcher in this one and he’s been good against the Twins hitters in the past.

The Twins are off to a solid enough start, and they are a team that I’ve doubted. I’m not quite ready to become a believer in them, but I’ll give a nice hat tip to them as they come into this game. 6-3 is a good start to the season. Their pitching staff has been outstanding, but their hitting is worse than the White Sox. They are sending out Kenta Maeda to the mound. He was fine in his first start back from injury, but he ended up taking the loss. I didn’t win that game, but I was on the correct side (I said to take the run line, the game ended 1-0). Maeda allowed one home run over five innings, striking out nine, walking none, and allowing just three total hits. Great game from him. White Sox hitters have gone 12-for-48 against him in their careers, but he’s held people like Tim Anderson down to just 1-for-14.

I think this game actually has two ways to play it and at this point, I’m not sure I want to risk it on the White Sox, but Dylan Cease at -115 is a gift. I’m taking the White Sox to win and I’ll also play the Twins to score under 3.5 runs in the game. If both lose, I’ll be staying off the White Sox… at least until I see Cease again.

