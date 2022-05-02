Two People Shot At Youth Flag Football Game in Virginia

Two men attending a youth flag football game in Virginia were shot after an argument broke out on the sideline. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Per TMZ Sports, Prince Williams County Police confirmed they were dispatched to Benton Middle School in Manassas after receiving a call about gunfire at around 10:15 a.m. EST on Sunday.

When police arrived, they determined that the two men were shot while the game was going on. The incident started after two people attending the game got into a verbal altercation, according to Dean Ladson, an adult who is part of the 703 United Youth Football Team.

“The guy standing maybe closer than you and I pulls out a gun,” Ladson said, via TMZ , “he shoots the other gentleman, then he takes off running up the hill.”Ladson’s 11-year old son was playing in the game. “He’s fine,” Ladson said. “He made a statement to my wife, she asked how he was doing and he said he’s just glad to be alive. That’s harsh for an 11-year-old to have to say.”

Police described the suspect as a “black male, with a medium complexion, between 5-foot-6 and 5-10 and a thin build.”