Two Lakers Fans Drained Half-Court Shots On Back-To-Back Nights

If you want to have the best chance of drilling a half-court shot, maybe head to Los Angles because there’s something in the water out there… the little they have at least.

Fans have drilled half-court shots on back-to-back nights. Each fan won money. The first one taking home $75,000 while the other was left with a paltry (by comparison) $25K in a promotion sponsored by MGM Rewards.

The first one happened Tuesday during the Lakers-Pacers game.

HE HIT THE HALF COURT SHOT FOR $75K AT THE LAKERS GAME 👏 pic.twitter.com/QqkWDrEl40 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 29, 2022

The fan celebrated by Griddying like nobody’s business and yukking it up with Anthony Davis. Considering the Lakers ended up losing 116-115, they probably wouldn’t have minded having this fan in the lineup.

MGM Rewards probably thought their checkbook would have some time to cool off, but they were mistaken. The very next game at Crypto.com Arena, another fan showed off their half-court shootin’ acumen.

This time it happened with the Lakers hosting — and soundly beating the — the Portland Trailblazers.

ANOTHER half court shot 🤯@MGMRewards | Big Shot Jackpot pic.twitter.com/4z4X9lBvVd — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 1, 2022

Someone should double-check that those rims are up to snuff when it comes to NBA regulations. There’s an epidemic of fans hitting half-court shots.

Unfortunately, for the second fan, the first guy drained the prize money. That’s why you can’t wait around when it comes to buying tickets.

It has to make you wonder if the Lakers or MGM get cold feet about this promotion. Sure, they’ve got the money to dish out, but these promotions are always done with the expectation that most people will fail.

If this success rate holds the way it is, MGM could be selling off resorts to pay half-court shot makers.

