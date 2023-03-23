Two Inmates Who Used A Toothbrush To Dig An Escape Tunnel Through Their Cell Wall Captured At IHOP

Videos by OutKick

A couple of inmates in Virginia managed to escape from jail using a toothbrush to dig a tunnel through their cell wall. After escaping they hit up an IHOP a few miles away.

37-year-old John M. Garza and 43-year-old Arley V. Nemo made their escape from the jail some time on Monday night. The staff at the Newport News jail noticed they were not in their cell at around 7:15 p.m. and discovered a large hole in their cell wall.

Virginia inmates use a toothbrush to escape from jail (Image Credit: Newport News Sheriff’s Office)

The men had managed to find a “construction design weakness” according to police. They took advantage of the design weakness using “primitive-made tools constructed from a toothbrush and metal object.”

Once they were able to create the hole and climb through, they scaled a containment wall and left the area. The night on the run apparently made the two men hungry. So they hit up an IHOP on Tuesday morning just seven miles away from the jail.

Their need for an IHOP breakfast ended up being their downfall. A few hours after they escaped, Garza and Nemo, were arrested thanks to tips from citizens.

“I extend my gratitude to the Newport News Police Department, the Hampton Police Department, and the James City County Police Department for their assistance in our attempt to recapture these inmates,” Sheriff Gabe Morgan said in a statement.

“Moreover, I’m thankful for the citizens who observed Garza and Nemo at the IHOP and notified law enforcement. It reinforces what we always say, ‘see something, say something.'”

Inmates Need To Push Back Those IHOP Visits If They Happen To Escape

Garza was behind bars on multiple charges. Those charges include contempt of court, probation violations and failure to appear.

Not to be outdone by Garza, Nemo was also in jail on multiple charges. He had a different criminal career path and his charges reflect that.

Nemo’s charges include credit card fraud, credit card larceny, forgery, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, contempt of court and probation violation.

No word on whether the escapees were able to finish their breakfast or not. If their plan was to escape to grab some IHOP then consider it mission accomplished. If not, and I assume it wasn’t, then they should have waiting a little longer before heading in for a stack.

These two somehow figured out how to escape, but not what they were going to do once they were out. That mistake is going to end in a few more charges for the two of them.