Two Florida Pre-Teens Stole Their Mom’s Car After She Took Their Electronics Away

From the state that gave us a fight between neighbors over chickens comes a story of a stolen car and the two pre-teens that drove it more than 200 miles before being stopped by police.

That’s right, police officers in Florida pulled over a stolen car just before 4:00 am on Thursday morning last week. They were surprised to learn that the car was being driven by a 10-year-old boy. His accomplice in the theft of the vehicle was his 11-year-old sister, who was riding shotgun.

Two pre-teens pulled over after stealing their mother’s car (Image Credit: Alachua County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

The two pre-teen thieves had been reported missing to the North Port Police Department hours earlier. The car, which was also reported stolen, belonged to their mother.

What prompted the early morning joy ride through Florida? According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, “both children were upset with their mother because she took away their electronic devices.”

Mom reportedly took away the devices from the kids because the two siblings weren’t “using them appropriately.” That doesn’t sound like something a couple of kids capable of stealing a car and driving it hundreds of miles would do.

Police were able to contact their mother. She declined to press charges on her kids then drove 3 hours north to pick the two thieves up. It’s not clear what their plan was when they stole their mom’s car other than to drive North.

Mom Needs Some Help With These Two Wild Kids

The Sheriff’s Office explained why the two would not be facing any charges related to the stolen vehicle. They added that they provided recommendations to the mother to help with her kids.

“As far as criminal charges are concerned, the only criminal charge available to the Deputies related to this incident would have be driving without a valid license since the owner of the vehicle did not wish to pursue criminal charges,” the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said. “This crime is a criminal traffic violation and a juvenile will not be accepted into the department of juvenile justice for misdemeanor criminal traffic.”

They continued, “Our Detectives did speak with their mother at length who was clearly doing her best to raise two young children and she was very receptive to the recommendations they provided in helping her get assistance.”

Obviously mom has her hands full here. You don’t go from having access to TikTok and your PS5 being taken away to stealing your mom’s car overnight. These two have more than likely been building up to car theft.

Let’s hope she’s able to get them on the right path before they go full Grand Theft Auto on the state of Florida.