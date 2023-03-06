Two(!) Ferraris Go Flying Through The Air During Italian Street Race Gone Bad

Videos by OutKick

It was a Fast & Furious weekend in Italy where two beautiful Ferraris crashed during what’s being called as a “holiday street race” gone wrong.

Video from the crash near Osimo, which sits approximately 180 miles northeast of Rome on the Adriatic Sea, shows two supercars flying through the air and crashing into a fence. The video also shows the cars missing a sharp turn, which causes both of the vehicles to go airborne.

Watch this fence do its job to stop a couple of supercars traveling at a high rate of speed. YouTube

The cars, estimated to be worth around $600,000 (USD) were lucky they didn’t end up in a swimming pool that was sitting directly behind the fence that did its job stopping the road race.

According to media reports, one driver was reportedly a Belgian while the other driver was Dutch. Both drivers walked away with minor injuries. What were the two doing hammering the gas in Italy? European media outlets say the drivers were on vacation with friends who were staying in the Marche region.

After digging a little deeper into the car world and what it knows about these Ferrari, an Italian site says you’re watch a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and a SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano flying through the air like an episode of “Dukes of Hazzard.”

The F12 boasts 730 horsepower and can do 0-60 in 3.5 seconds while the SF90 is supposed to have the capability to break from 60-0 in 90 feet. The SF90 can do 60 in 2.1 seconds and goes from 0-100 in an astounding 7.9 seconds. And if you really like speed, this car will do a quarter-mile in 9.6 sec at 145.2 mph.