Two Dads Face Attempted Murder Charges After Shooting Each Other’s Daughters In Wild Florida Road Rage Incident

A Florida highway turned into a crazy gun battle between two dads last weekend. The two men fired shots while driving near Jacksonville and ended up hitting each other’s daughters in the process.

The two men William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, exchanged gunfire before spotting a patrol car and pulling over. Once they pulled over they started fighting on the side of the highway before the deputy broke up the action.

William Hale Image Credit: Nassau County Sheriffs Office

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a press conference earlier this week that both men were driving erratically before a middle finger from one of the vehicles was met with a water bottle being thrown. The water bottle didn’t hurt anyone, but that’s when the shooting started.

Allison was the first one to open fire. He fired his Sig Sauer .45-caliber handgun into the other vehicle hitting a 5-year-old girl in the leg.

Hale responded to his daughter being shot, as one does, by speeding up and hanging his Glock 43 9mm out his window. He then emptied his clip at Allison’s vehicle. One of his shots hit Allison’s 14-year-old daughter in the back causing her to suffer a collapsed lung.

Thankfully the injuries sustained by both of the children were non-life threatening.

Frank Allison Image Credit: Nassau County Sheriffs Office

Dumb & Dumber

“What’s scarier than one crazy driver with a gun? Two crazy drivers with a gun,” the sheriff said.

“Thankfully no one was killed in this incident, but it could have easily turned out that way, because two people were acting stupid and let their tempers get the best of them,” the sheriff continued. “It could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men.”

Both of these idiots were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

It doesn’t sound like this is the first time these two have been involved in a road rage incident. I would imagine you work your way up to a movie-style shootout on the highway.

I would also imagine that those #1 Dad mugs have to end up in the trashcan after this.