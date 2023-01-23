Two College Hoops Betting Looks On Monday, January 23

Now that the NFL season is nearing the end, Imma dip my toes into some college hoops handicapping. Truth be told, college basketball is at the bottom of my betting totem pole and I prefer professional team sports.

That said, below I took gambling shots at both college hoops primetime games: Duke-Virginia Tech and Kansas-Baylor.

Duke Blue Devils (14-5) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-8), 7 p.m. ET

The UNDER 137 jumps out to me in this matchup because both teams play at a snail’s pace. Duke is 283rd in pace out of 363 Division I basketball programs and Virginia Tech is 275th.

Both squads have a low defensive turnover rate (TOV%). The Hokies are 256th in defensive TOV% and the Blue Devils are 221st, per college basketball guru Ken Pom. Typically, turnovers lead to easy points on the other hand.

Also, neither get to the charity stripe often. Duke is 182nd in FT/FGA rate and Virginia Tech is 348th, according to Ken Pom.

Duke Blue Devils C Kyle Filipowski, C Ryan Young, G Tyrese Proctor and F Mark Mitchell during the college hoops game between Duke Blue Devils and Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Furthermore, both teams do a good job of keeping teams off the foul line. Duke is 30th nationally in defensive FT/FGA rate and Virginia Tech is 27th.

There is reverse line movement headed south of the total. Roughly 75% of the action is on the Over but Duke-Virginia Tech opened at 138 and has been lowered to 137.

Whether it be the sportsbooks are laying a trap or they are taking Under-action from respected gamblers, the sharp side of the total appears to be the UNDER.

Finally, the Hokies are 3-7 Over/Under (O/U) at home this season and the Blue Devils are 1-3 O/U on the road.

College Hoops Best Bet #1: UNDER 137 in Duke-Virginia Tech (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds for the UNDER in Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Tech Hokies from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, Jan 23rd at 2:30 p.m. ET.

No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3) at No. 17 Baylor Bears (14-5) at 9 p.m. ET

These Big XII schools have won back-to-back national titles with Kansas being the reigning champion. But, the Jayhawks returned just 25.9% of their total scoring from last year’s team, according to Sports Reference, while the Bears have returned 47.3%.

Also, Kansas is turning into a public ‘dog and those tend to get slaughtered by the sportsbooks. According to VSIN, more than 70% of the cash is on the Jayhawks at the time of writing.

Baylor Bears G Keyonte George handles the ball during the first half of the college basketball game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena n Lubbock, Texas. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

More importantly, Baylor has two strength-on-weaknesses edges over Kansas in manipulating the officials and on the offensive glass.

For instance, the Bears are ninth in offensive rebounding rate and the Jayhawks are 166th in defensive rebounding rate. Baylor is 21st in offensive FT/FGA rate and Kansas is 201st in defensive FT/FGA rate.

College Hoops Best Bet #2: Baylor Bears moneyline (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Baylor Bears’ odds vs. the Kansas Jayhawks from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, Jan. 23rd at 3:20 p.m. ET.

