Two Bad Teams, Plenty of Runs Coming.

After the trade deadline, some team’s games should just be put into a video game and simulated. What will the paid attendance tonight be in Pittsburgh? 1,500? Obviously, it will be higher, but man, who out there is actually excited about going to see the Reds take on the Pirates? Well, I’m excited about something, but it isn’t me watching the game.

The Reds have brought up their young guns now that they are past the trade deadline. Justin Dunn has started two games, and while the lines don’t look great, I’ve been encouraged a bit by his performances. He has just 8.1 innings and allowed 12 hits resulting in eight earned runs. I think if he can limit his walks, he might be able to navigate lineups better. The biggest issue is that he can’t seem to keep the ball down for hitters. They are getting plenty of loft under the ball and it has resulted in four home runs in those eight innings. The Pirates don’t have the most dangerous lineup, but they should be able to knock Dunn around a bit.

Tyler Beede is starting for the Pirates, but the correct term is probably closer to “opening” the game. He’s never pitched four full innings on the year. The Pirates bullpen isn’t good, but neither is the Reds lineup. Beede has been pretty inconsistent for the season. In July, he gave up just two earned runs in 11 innings, but in August, he has already allowed 6 earned runs in eight innings.

Tonight is a game that favors the Pirates, but if I don’t like laying over -130/135 on good teams, I can’t with the Pirates. I’ll instead play the over 8.5. They may not be great teams, but both should score off these pitchers.

