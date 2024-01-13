Two Angry Passengers Turn Dallas-Fort Worth Airport Baggage Claim Into A UFC Ring

Videos by OutKick

Two unruly travelers in the Dallas-Fort Worth airport turned the baggage claim into a combat ring earlier this week.

Anyone will tell you a baggage claim can get really chaotic. You’ve got dozens of people physically (and emotionally) running on empty that just want to grab their bags and go home. Once that conveyor belt (finally) gets moving, passengers crowd the area and desperately try to snatch their luggage.

However, that’s not exactly what got the festivities going in this airport. Not a single suitcase remained on the conveyor belt. It was completely bare.

Completely, except for two enraged females locked arms in a fierce wrestling match. One combatant got the upper hand and forced her opponent onto the (moving) luggage line, pinning her against the metal plates with shocking force.

Unwilling to cower in defeat, the other woman used her legs quite effectively to stave off her opponent. Her combination of hip dexterity and overall lower-body flexibility won’t be enough to get her in a UFC ring, but it was nonetheless impressive. A handful of bedazzled – and concerned – spectators witnessed the fight unfold, with both fighters unwilling to give in.

It’s unclear exactly what started this fight. We don’t know if anything got stolen, or if one girl was just looking to start a fight.

But one thing is for certain. If you want to catch a live fight, you don’t need to pay Dana White some money every time you want to see a fight. Just go to an airport, either in Dallas, Chicago, or any place angry travelers exist.

With the standards of public behavior declining nationwide, you might just get luck on any given night.