Two Aces Battle In AL West

Videos by OutKick

Angels vs. Rangers, 8:05 ET

How can you not talk about this one? We have two solid teams facing each other in the AL West and we get one generational talent pitching while the other starter is one of the more talented guys in a rotation. Let’s see how we should play this game between the Angels and Rangers.

The Angels are finally playing like they have two of the best players in the history of the game. They are seven games over .500 and playing some of the best baseball of the season right now. The good news for them as they are heating up, the Rangers are cooling down. I’m sure there are a million people that will talk about how great Shohei Ohtani is, and will do it with significantly more articulate language than me. Just know, he is great, and he pitches tonight. He has struggled a bit on the road this season with a 4.22 ERA, and has allowed at least four earned runs in all three of his most recent road starts. Rangers hitters also have been fairly decent against him over his career.

Rangers take on the Angels in Texas. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Rangers started the season as one of the hottest teams in baseball. They added Jacob deGrom, he is now injured. They added Nathon Eovaldi, he started the year somewhat slowly. The hitting carried them and even the improvement of guys like Jon Gray have made them sit atop the division. I continue to think they will fall, but we are almost halfway through the season and still looking like a solid team. I have to imagine only one team from the West will make the playoffs, so games like these are extremely important. Eovaldi started a bit slow, but he has pitched fantastic lately. He had a superb May and has been solid enough in June so far. He hasn’t been quite as sharp at home this season, but most of that was early in the season. His last three home starts have seen him go 22 innings and he allowed just three earned runs. He also dominated the Angels in his only start against them.

I don’t think we have an option in this one but to take the under for the game. I think both teams can make a claim for the game. The Angels are playing better baseball, but this isn’t the ideal situation for Ohtani. The Rangers are not playing baseball right now, but Eovaldi has been very good. I’ll take the under 8.5 instead.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024