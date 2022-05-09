Twitter Wrecks Penguins Fan After Getting Blocked By Kiss Cam Babe

Twitter couldn’t look the other way when a Pittsburgh Penguins fan flopped on the kiss cam during Saturday’s matchup against the New York Rangers.

As the spotlight combed through PPG Paints Arena after Pittsburgh smacked in a go-ahead score — leading up to their 7-4 win — a Penguins fan appeared before the arena and TNT broadcast to celebrate the goal on the kiss cam.

Lucky for him, a girl way out of his league was assigned to be his kiss cam partner.

Unlucky for him, she pulled off a Vezina-worthy block on his attempt.

WATCH:

Penguins fan tries to kiss a girl in the crowd after that goal. Dude was straight DENIED 😂 #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/H3XLVfeJg4 — TYLER KASCH (@TheTylerKasch) May 8, 2022

Suffering a fate worse than shadowbanning, the fan made the rounds on Twitter after the viral fail. Retweets, responses and GIFs were offered throughout to punch down on the Pittsburgh fan.

The only Penguins fan who didn't have a good time tonight…. 😂🤣😂 #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/VilpAg5463 — StoneColdSid (@StoneColdSid_) May 8, 2022

Poor Penguins fan got Heisman'd on national TV 🤣pic.twitter.com/n7nllKl7qY — Pickswise (@Pickswise) May 8, 2022

Penguins fan just got swerved on live TV🤣 pic.twitter.com/DUCeiyO2kL — CenterIceHockey (@CenterIcefb) May 8, 2022

