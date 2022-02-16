Twitter Suspends Defiant L’s Account

Videos by OutKick

Twitter suspended the popular Twitter account Defiant L’s on Tuesday.

The anonymous account exists merely to illustrate liberal hypocrisy, by posting two side-by-side screenshots. For example:

So how exactly is that a Twitter violation? According to Twitter, Defiant L’s violated a “ban evasion.”

“Hey Twitter, so about an hour ago my account @DefiantLs was suspended,” the account’s users posted in a screenshot via The Post Millennial. “The word currently is ‘ban evasion’ though I’ve never had an account suspended so I’ve never had a ban to evade. Regardless, I’ve appealed the suspension and will keep everyone updated. Until then, I can be found at Instagram @defiant.ls and also on GETTR at @defiantls ha. Thanks for all the support and kind words. I hope to chat with you all again soon. Have a drink and keeping honking <3 DefiantLs.”Absurd.From earlier today, here is the last tweet Defiant L’s posted:

At the time of its suspension, the account had amassed over 350,000 followers. #FreeDefiantLs.