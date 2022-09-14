Twitter Pokes Fun At Anthony Davis For Being Injury Prone In 2K Games

Few NBA fans doubt Lakers big man Anthony Davis’ talent, but plenty doubt his ability to stay on the court after an injury-plagued 10 years in the Association.

Playing for the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers, AD has missed a total of 153 games and, by extension, become the butt of many injury jokes.

Paying attention to Davis’ injury streak are the folks at 2K, who helm the popular NBA 2K video-game series.

Wanting to up the realistic feel of their games, the 2K developers apparently factored in AD’s injury history in their latest 2K titles, which has fans going hysterical.

One video stream of AD playing the 2K title showed Davis’ video-game self getting injured minutes into his gameplay. Davis may have gone down with a left ankle injury in the game, but his feelings in real life didn’t seem hurt.

WATCH:

Anthony Davis really played 2K23 for the first time and got hurt instantly 😭



(via lb_sports6 / TT)

pic.twitter.com/RY0cK5uRZ1 — Kicks (@kicks) September 11, 2022

Several Twitter sleuths claimed that the video was stitched together from a different 2K stream, but others admitted to having an injury-prone AD in their versions.

There’s no denying that these games are getting too realistic…

Anthony Davis getting injured already in 2k23 😢

pic.twitter.com/eBlZnpiF6u — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) August 7, 2022

