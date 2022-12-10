‘Twitter Files’ Episode Three Goes Into Detail on Decision to Silence Donald Trump

The Twitter Files have become must watch internet TV in recent days.

One of the most important results of Elon Musk buying Twitter has been his exposure of the detailed censorship regime in place at the social media company.

READ: NEW ‘TWITTER FILES’ RELEASE SHOWS THAT TWITTER SHADOW BANNED USERS WHILE LYING ABOUT IT

That continued Friday night as journalist Matt Taibbi unleashed a lengthy thread on their decision to silence Donald Trump.

Around January 6th, top executives debated how to limit the former President’s reach.

Internal discussions show that they were essentially adjusting their policies on the fly to get what they wanted.

That meant ”context” became a concern over specific violations in individual tweets.

7. Twitter executives removed Trump in part over what one executive called the “context surrounding”: actions by Trump and supporters “over the course of the election and frankly last 4+ years.” In the end, they looked at a broad picture. But that approach can cut both ways. pic.twitter.com/Trgvq5jmhS — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Censorship executives also created an entirely new tool designed specifically for Trump.

His tweets about the election would be labeled and “deamplified” at the same time.

45. On December 10th, as Trump was in the middle of firing off 25 tweets saying things like, “A coup is taking place in front of our eyes,” Twitter executives announced a new “L3 deamplification” tool. This step meant a warning label now could also come with deamplification: pic.twitter.com/MP4F7cvguw — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 17: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a “Keep America Great” Campaign Rally at American Airlines Center on October 17, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Twitter Made Up Policy to Justify Censorship

Taibbi also specifically referenced that company executives believed it was their imperative to police conversations.

Any topic being discussed on Twitter was subject to “moderation.”

That intensified with Trump, almost assuredly because of their personal dislike for him.

One message described him as “horrible human being.”

They also used the assumption of future violence as an excuse to ban him permanently.

61. The first company-wide email from Gadde on January 6th announced that 3 Trump tweets had been bounced, but more importantly signaled a determination to use legit “violations” as a guide for any possible permanent suspension: pic.twitter.com/p6WmbS2MsA — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

Getting an inside look at the partisanship involved in their internal discussions isn’t surprising. But it’s extremely concerning.

These same individuals would have continued with heavy handed censorship against those on the right.

Taibbi said there will be further releases in upcoming days with even more background into their overt ideological preferences.

Stay tuned.