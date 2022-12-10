‘Twitter Files’ Episode Three Goes Into Detail on Decision to Silence Donald Trump

The Twitter Files have become must watch internet TV in recent days.

One of the most important results of Elon Musk buying Twitter has been his exposure of the detailed censorship regime in place at the social media company.

READ: NEW ‘TWITTER FILES’ RELEASE SHOWS THAT TWITTER SHADOW BANNED USERS WHILE LYING ABOUT IT

That continued Friday night as journalist Matt Taibbi unleashed a lengthy thread on their decision to silence Donald Trump.

Around January 6th, top executives debated how to limit the former President’s reach.

Internal discussions show that they were essentially adjusting their policies on the fly to get what they wanted.

That meant ”context” became a concern over specific violations in individual tweets.

Censorship executives also created an entirely new tool designed specifically for Trump.

His tweets about the election would be labeled and “deamplified” at the same time.

Donald Trump was frequently a Twitter target, according to internal files
DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 17: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a “Keep America Great” Campaign Rally at American Airlines Center on October 17, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Twitter Made Up Policy to Justify Censorship

Taibbi also specifically referenced that company executives believed it was their imperative to police conversations.

Any topic being discussed on Twitter was subject to “moderation.”

That intensified with Trump, almost assuredly because of their personal dislike for him.

One message described him as “horrible human being.”

They also used the assumption of future violence as an excuse to ban him permanently.

Getting an inside look at the partisanship involved in their internal discussions isn’t surprising. But it’s extremely concerning.

These same individuals would have continued with heavy handed censorship against those on the right.

Taibbi said there will be further releases in upcoming days with even more background into their overt ideological preferences.

Stay tuned.

Elon MusktrumpTwitter

Written by Ian Miller

Ian Miller is a former award watching high school actor, ice cream expert and long suffering Dodgers fan. He spends most of his time golfing, eating as much pizza as humanly possible, reading about World War I history, and trying to get the remote back from his dog. Follow him on Twitter.

Leave a Reply