Clay Travis Smacks Sense Into PFT’s Mike Florio: Colin Kaepernick Is Not A Good QB

One scheduled tryout with the Raiders is sending the Colin Kaepernick fan club into a frenzy. Club president, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, got on his soapbox/Twitter account on Wednesday and started to brag about how Kaepernick is eons better than current NFL starters.

Florio was downright confident in his claim that Kapernick, coming off the couch after a nearly six-year hiatus, could walk into five NFL franchises and take the starting job.

Florio tweeted, “Colin Kaepernick, with time to knock off the rust and prepare, would be better than any option the Seahawks, Panthers, and Texans currently have. He’d be better than any QB (sorry TuAnon) that the Dolphins currently have. He’d possibly win the job in Atlanta, too.”

OutKick founder Clay Travis stopped his long-time bud from getting kicked off Twitter for misinformation.

“This is so f*cking dumb it makes my head hurt,” Clay responded in a quote of the Florio tweet. “Kaepernick was beaten out by Blaine Gabbert the last time he was in the league & he hasn’t played in five years. He is not better than any starting QB in NFL. This is what happens when you allow woke politics to destroy your brain.”

The NBC NFL analyst called Kaepernick a better option than Dolphins first-rounder and former Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Much like Kaepernick’s throwing, Florio’s tweet completely missed the mark.

