Twitch Streamer Upset That A Guy With A Camera Interrupted Her Livestream On The Beach

Videos by OutKick

A Twitch streamer and content creator by the name of ibabyrainbow put on a bikini this week, went out to the beach, setup her tripod, and quietly started a livestream. At some point during the stream an older man showed up in view of her camera.

The man had his phone out doing a little sightseeing. Was he recording her or snapping some pictures? It’s hard to tell. He could have just been getting a shot of the entire beach, but she wasn’t taking any chances.

Twitch streamer ibabyrainbow has her livestream interrupted (Image Credit: Dexerto/X)

The 22-year-old noticed that the man was getting an unapproved view of her livestream. So she hopped up to her feet to confront him.

He had turned his phone away at this point, as there was something else that had caught his eye, and he was off to get a closer look. The streamer let out an upset “excuse me” as she gathered her tripod and moved away from the water.

This guy was supposed to hop on the livestream, like everyone else. That or depending on the view he ended up with, he should have paid for a subscription to her OnlyFans. That’s apparently how the world of content works these days.

Being A Twitch Streamer Isn’t All Fun And Games

Yes she’s out on the beach livestreaming with a tripod, but nobody was supposed to notice that. Not out in the wild anyway.

She needs the eyeballs to count towards her streaming numbers or her subscriber count. This guy is circumventing the online world and we can’t have that.

What kind of world do you want to live in? Certainly not one where we have vigilantes not following along with the unwritten rules of the online world.

A Twitch streamer caught a man trying to act normal after seemingly recording her at the beach pic.twitter.com/dFqKZcjcqx — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 19, 2024

Surprisingly, not everyone agreed with ibabyrainbow’s reaction to the man’s creepy move. Some had the audacity to point out the obvious.

One of the people who added to the 14 million views the clip has gained said, “She’s upset cause he didn’t pay for it…”

Another said, “She’s upset that she can’t monetize it.”

A third dared to mention that it all took place in public. They said, “I agree with you, but if you are in public… the public has the right to film you. It is protected by the 1st amendment. She was also, consequently… filming him without consent as well while broadcasting.”

“The same thing the protects her right to stream protects his right as well. But is it creepy… YES!”

Be better people. Tune into the livestream and subscribe to the content creator’s page. Content creators have to eat too.