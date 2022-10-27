Twitch Streamer Bright Emily In Her Halloween Costume, Russell Wilson Workout Memes & More Clay Hate Mail

What’s up with the love of pillows in this country?

• Don J. asks that question and it’s a good one that should cause some emotions to boil over:

Instead of seeing all these pics of Charcuterie boards, could you ask our fellow screencappers to post some pics of their tailgating boards with all that healthy barbecue, brisket, wings, ribs, etc.?

It’s the tailgating season, not to offend any of our charcuterie brethren.

On another note, what is up with the affection for pillows in this country?

I think that we are severely over pillowed. Pillows everywhere, all over our couches, chairs, and especially our beds. Even the motels have gotten into the act. It takes time to unpillow your bed before turning in for the night, then time to find them to make it up in the morning. Then there’s never anywhere to set them during the night. You don’t want to throw them on the floor do you?

Maybe we need to blame it on the Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell or too much time watching HGTV? Any thoughts?

On another note, is there a way to block Clay’s football picks on Outkick? He’s gonna force me into eating peanut butter sandwiches.

The pillow question is multifaceted. So many angles.

I’ve long said that if you want to solve the southern border crisis, the government should hire suburban wives to offer wall-construction advice based on their ability to construct pillow walls on spare beds. Guatemalans aren’t breaking into the U.S. if they have to scale six to seven levels of pillows. These suburban wives would have pillow walls pushing 25 miles into Mexico. What’s up with the pillows that are put out that you’re not supposed to actually use? That’s dumb. I hate the karate chop thing that women do to the pillows before allowing that pillow to be seen on House Hunters or their Facebook pages. Costco sells amazing plush pillows that you guys should have for your man caves. I swear my heart rate drops in half the minute I sit down and build a fortress with my plush pillows. Rub your hands on those plush pillows. You’ll throw out your blood pressure medicine. Thank me later. Pillow technology has clearly gotten better. We have couch pillows from 10 years ago that are straight trash compared to the plush Costco pillows. I bought one of those Purple bed pillows that are all the rage and it’s improved my sleep at least 78% after dumb Bengals losses. *That’s not a sponsored sentence! I paid for that with my own money. You can blame Pinterest and every other social media site for pressuring wives into owning 600 pillows. Hey hotels, those feather pillows that flatten into a cracker 10 minutes after going to bed aren’t comfortable. Straight trash. Get Purple pillows. *Again, that’s not a sponsored sentence.

Grazing tables…are they even safe?

• Jon U. in Dahlonega writes:

I figured I would weigh in on the charcuterie board/grazing table discussion. Conceptually, I think it is a great concept: lots of different meats, cheeses, vegetables, jellies and crackers to try.

But practically, isn’t there some sort of “ServSafe” consideration with these grazing tables? Especially the giant ones?

First of all, it likely takes an hour or so to build one of these giant boards and I am guessing that the majority of people are not doing it in a walk-in refrigerator wearing gloves.

Second, most football games last 3 ½ to 4 hours and I think most people leave these grazing tables out for an entire game. According to exhaustive research that I conducted (i.e., I googled “How long is it safe for a charcuterie board to sit out?”), it seems that the outside limit is 2 hours. So, by the end of the game as people are picking off the last few delicious morsels, that food has probably been sitting out for 4-5 hours.

And last, I’ve seen people at buffet tables and charcuterie boards. They are leaning over the table or buffet (often while sniffling, coughing, etc.), grabbing different things, using their hands, putting things back, etc. It’s gross.

I may be in the minority, but I’m done with anything other than a simple charcuterie board that is served fresh and cold (except the crackers of course) and then consumed ravenously within a few minutes.

Jon, I’m with you here. I’ve tried to have the “Is it safe?” conversation with my text group and they instantly shoot me down, but they’re straight savages, especially the Georgia native, who have done some disgusting things in their lives.

I’m not some germophobe, but the thought of hands going into a pile of cheese isn’t my style. I get that these grazing tables look great on Instagram where the ladies are trying to impress their fans.

Give me a Crock pot of chili, a bag of cheese to dump on the bowl, and a sleeve of crackers. It feels like we’ve made eating way too difficult for likes and dopamine.

Boston badonk question

• Eddie in Acworth needs some advice:

This Saturday is one of the great traditions in college football- the World’s Largest Cocktail Party in Jacksonville for the Georgia-Florida game (but the wokesters have now claimed we can’t call it that-but screw them). And every year we have college friends over to watch it and I smoke a Boston Butt. After buying today I thought I would throw 2 questions out to the screencaps crowd:

Fat side down or up on the butt?

Vinegar or mustard based on the butt?

Debate away. My preference is fat side down as that is the most “wasteful” part of the butt and it is easy to scrape off when done.

I go vinegar based because it is less spicy. Oh and that is what the wife prefers.

Cheers! AND GO DAWGS!!

I’m not going to get into the Boston butt discussion, but I still can’t believe this game isn’t officially called the World’s Largest Cocktail Party. Anyone with a pulse inside of the college football world will never not call it that and they’ll pass it down to future generations. And the fine folks who show up will continue to get hammered year after year.

It’s our duty to never let go of these pop culture references that are being ripped from our souls.

Speaking of which, look what’s happening on the Internet…this operation is smoking hot right now

Screencaps appreciation

• Aaron from SE Wisconsin writes:

Just wanted to let you know how much I enjoy your work! Screencaps is a daily ritual for me. I have 2 kids around the same age as yours. I love reading the topics you bring up, and also love the humor and hotties. You are pretty much the only reason I visit Outkick.

Also, thank you for not inundating us with fanboy articles like so many of your colleagues do.

Listen, the only fanboy-ing I’m going to do is on Dale Earnhardt, but I like to keep it subtle.

• Matt in Nashville writes:

The Caps Community has been on fire with the content lately! I love the advice on woodpiles, parenting, and so many other topics. If I can weigh in on a few things, here we go:

• As an older model Millennial, I love the back and forth between the generations, but I tell you what; the thing we need to embrace in the Caps Community is that it’s not a generational gap that separates the Doers of Hard Things from the wimps, but the work ethic, drive, and upbringing that varies family to family and locale to locale. If you recall awhile back I sent evidence of just one of the big projects I’ve busted my ass building in recent years – on top of my admittedly white collar job – the huge poolside bar and grill that I plan to send finished product of during the official Millennial Week coming up. My generation gets hard work done, but I can admit with great pleasure that I learned nearly everything I know from the Boomers in my life. Cheers to everyone who’s out there Doing Hard Things regardless of age. We have to stick together.

• Tattoos (old topic, sorry) are perfect in the moment and either age like a fine wine or like a wedge of cheese. There’s very little in between. 20 years out, you’re either telling epic stories about the tat and the meaning behind it, or you’re doing everything you can to cover it or afford laser removal. Yes there are exceptions, but I think most can agree it’s pretty hit or miss.

• BellybuttonGate was a delightful exchange, but the bottom line is this: if you’re essentially going to appear as an aftermarket-only collection of surgeries and modifications, onlookers have every right to question the details. Personally, her “look” is far from my taste since, ya know, she doesn’t “look” like a real person, but to each his own. I’m just saying if you’re a work of fiction, the jury is always out

• Halloween decorations are strong in my neck of the woods. There are a ton of over the top traditional places I could share, but this one not too far from me caught my eye for the creativity and the audacity to go against the local population. Lots of Titans fans around here, so the Chiefs thrashing them skeleton-style is both ballsy and commendable. Props (pun intended?) to these folks.

• Finally, speaking of Halloween, time to pack up the kiddos and head to the great state of Iowa apparently :

Candy corn is good, don’t yell at me. But more importantly, Iowa, what are you giving to children??? pic.twitter.com/SlEa2QiFRg — Gillian Brooks (@GillianBNews) October 25, 2022

As always, thanks for all you do and for adding a grounding dash of sanity to start all of our days. Let’s all get out there for one last mow (where applicable) and some strong parental treating on 10/31.

I was watching the Nebraska-Wisconsin women’s volleyball match and wondering

Why isn’t there a 12-team professional women’s volleyball league in the United States? With as many fans that were in that arena last night watching that No. 1 vs. No. 5 matchup, I figured there have to be enough fans who would show up for matches in Chicago, New York, Omaha, etc.

I fully understand that was a huge matchup against national powers, but still. That place was packed and rocking. Boomers going nuts. Millennials being cool and having fun. Gen Z standing the whole time. The action was great. The energy was high. It was 1000 times more exciting than a WNBA game.

Keep in mind, I have zero knowledge of professional volleyball and where these college athletes play after they leave school. Maybe Europe pays them huge money. I have no idea. Someone fill me in — it doesn’t have to be a long explanation — on what’s going on here and how investors haven’t started professional women’s volleyball in the U.S.

🚨 DOWN GOES #1 🚨



#5 Wisconsin 🧹 sweeps 🧹 #1 Nebraska in straight sets!

S. Franklin: 21 Kills

D. Robinson: 9 Kills, 6 Blocks

D. Hart: 9 Blocks, 6 Kills



Here's 63 seconds of sweetness#OnWisconsin #Badgers pic.twitter.com/EBsKhw54hH — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) October 27, 2022

Mike T. & Cindy T. European vacation

• Mike T. fired off several emails Wednesday, so let’s work through these and see what this couple is up to.

Sandwich shop in Pisa, Italy:

A true Italian pie is simple. Whole stewed tomatoes, ground up with salt added, fresh dough and Mootzerila ! 800* oven, €6. That’s Chick Pea pie on the left.

Yes Czech Republic owns the Budweiser brand in that they sell in Europe. It’s delicious

Keep up with everything Ts, HERE!

http://traftonseuropeanadventure202223.code.blog/2022/10/27/10-26-22-pisa-italy/

Send them travel questions. Invite them over if you live in Europe. They’ll be there for six months blowing through the 401k, so don’t be shy. Mike T. has that leased car with the TNML sticker on the back. There’s a good chance they’ll stop by.

And with that, I’m way over my time this morning.

Have a great day at work!

Numbers from :

Robert Quinn was the only player to generate at least a 14% pressure rate in each of the last five full seasons.



The 32-year old edge rusher has maintained his burst this season, averaging a 0.77-second get-off (5th-quickest in NFL, min. 100 pass rushes).#FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/Y43itTYVoT pic.twitter.com/ywuqCJKVCg — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 26, 2022

